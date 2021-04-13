Volleyball player and med intern Kathy Bersola speaks mind on gov't response vs COVID-19

Former UP Lady Maroon and current Perlas Spiker Kathy Bersola has decided to speak her mind regarding the government's action in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Bersola, a medical intern at Philippine General Hospital, took to Twitter after presidential spokesperson Harry Roque refused to answer questions on how he was admitted in the PGH.

"Eh ba’t andaming namamatay, yung iba hindi man lang nakapasok ng ospital o nakakuha ng kama... unlike you?" said Bersola in a Tweet.

Downgrading to MECQ when y’all didn’t achieve/do anything helpful in the 2 weeks you put us under ECQ... oh well, kahit naman isang taon tayong ECQ, wala pa rin kayong magagawang matino. Proof of life na nga lang binibigay niyo, pati yun questionable pa. 🤬🤡 — Katherine Bersola (@KB08_) April 11, 2021

She also criticized the way the government has responded to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Bersola said there was no concrete action taken aside from the lockdown being imposed in NCR Plus.

She questioned the effectiveness of the imposing of the change in quarantine restrictions.

"Downgrading to MECQ when y’all didn’t achieve/do anything helpful in the 2 weeks you put us under ECQ... oh well, kahit naman isang taon tayong ECQ, wala pa rin kayong magagawang matino. Proof of life na nga lang binibigay niyo, pati yun questionable pa," said Bersola, who holds a degree in Sports Science with summa cum laude honors from UP Diliman.



"Tapos di niyo rin pala alam ano ipapaimplement niyo dyan sa MECQ niyo pero basta MECQ na bukas, ganun?? Hahaha joke time amp."

The Philippines on Tuesday posted 8,571 more COVID-19 cases, days after the government eased lockdown restrictions in the capital region and 4 nearby provinces.

