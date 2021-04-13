Tennis: Alex Eala climbs 53 places in WTA rankings

MANILA -- Pinay tennis ace Alex Eala leapt 53 places up the WTA rankings, thanks to her performance in the $60,000 Bellinzona International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament in Switzerland.

From No. 715, the 15-year-old is now at 662.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar was off to a dominant start in Bellinzona, trumping world's No. 323 Margot Yerolymos of France, 7-6 (6), 6-2, in the first round.

She want on to topple world No. 206 Laura-Ioana Paar of Romania, 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-0, in the second round before bowing to world No. 284 Simona Waltert of Switzerland, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, in the third round.

The Rafa Nadal Academy expects Eala to climb 200 places given her recent progress.

"Great work in Switzerland! @alex.eala has achieved two important victories at the @w60bellinzona_worldtennistour and will climb more than 200 places in the @wta rankings. VAMOS! MABUHAY!" it said in its Instagram post.

Eala, a 2020 Roland Garros girls’ singles semifinalist and 2020 Australian Open junior girls’ doubles champion, entered the W60 Bellinzona main draw as a junior exempt for being the ITF Juniors year-end No. 3 in 2020.

