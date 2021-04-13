PBA: Cone hates to meet Slaughter, NorthPort in court

MANILA -- Baragay Ginebra coach Tim Cone admitted he hates the prospect of meeting his former player Greg Slaughter and NorthPort Batang Pier for the first time in the upcoming PBA All-Filipino Cup.

"I never like playing against our ex-players because they're motivated and they're always ready to go. And you know Greg is going to get his team going," said Cone in jest in an interview on The Chasedown.

The Kings traded away the 7-foot Fil-Am in exchange for another tall player, Fil-German Christian Standhardinger, in a deal that shocked fans.

But Cone believes Slaughter will get the opportunity to shine in NorthPort.

"Given the opportunity over there where he is kind of on his own, not sharing the limelight with Japeth (Aguilar) and Joe Devance, and other players, I think he is really going to come to his own," said the Ginebra coach.

The veteran mentor is considered to be a close friend of the 32-year-old center, having been one of two players -- the other being Mark Caguioa -- he first talked to when he moved to Ginebra in 2015.

This is why he is sad to see Slaughter leave the Kings.

But Cone said the switch will definitely kickstart the career of Slaughter.

"I think Greg is going to step forward at NorthPort. And I think he's going to get that opportunity where the team is going to be built around him. I think that's the kind of game that Greg needs," Cone said.

"He needs the game to be built around him as opposed to being a complementary player."

