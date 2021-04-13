NBA: Suns sink franchise-best 25 treys, top Rockets

Chris Paul #3 and Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game against the Dallas Mavericks at PHX Arena on December 23, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. File photo. Christian Petersen, Getty Images/AFP



Jae Crowder made a career-high eight 3-pointers, fueling the Phoenix Suns' franchise-record 25 made shots beyond the arc, in a 126-120 win over the visiting Houston Rockets on Monday night.

The Suns made 25 of 45 (55.6 percent) from 3-point range to top the mark set Feb. 20, when Phoenix finished 24 of 46 (52.2 percent) from beyond the arc in a 128-97 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Nine Phoenix players made at least one 3-pointer Monday. Crowder, who was 8 of 9 from long range in the first half, finished 8 of 12 before fouling out with 44 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Suns guard Devin Booker had 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Deandre Ayton finished with 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and pulled down eight rebounds.

Houston was led by Christian Wood's 25 points and 15 rebounds and Kevin Porter Jr.'s 22 points and 14 assists. Kelly Olynyk added 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Rockets have lost eight of their last nine games while Phoenix has won nine of its past 10 games.

Phoenix made 12 of 16 from 3-point range in the second quarter, include 5 of 5 from Crowder.

Phoenix's 18 shots made from 3-point range in the first half tied the NBA record.

The Suns built an 81-58 halftime lead behind their 18-of-24 shooting from beyond the arc.

Phoenix, which led by as many as 24 points in the first half, had its lead cut to 91-80 on a 3-point shot by John Wall with 5:29 left in the third quarter.

Cameron Johnson and Booker each made a 3-pointer to build the lead to 97-82 with 3:33 remaining in the quarter.

A 3-pointer by Armoni Brooks and a 3-pointer and three-point play by D.J. Wilson cut Phoenix's advantage to 114-109 with 5:45 left.

Ayton responded with two baskets in the paint and Booker scored on a fastbreak layup to push the Suns' lead to 120-109 with 4:20 remaining.

Houston did not come closer than six points afterward.

