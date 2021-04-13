Moraes' KO of Johnson shows anything can happen in MMA, says Eustaquio



Reigning ONE flyweight champion Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes shocked fans when he pulled off a sensational second-round KO against 12-time MMA champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

It was the first time Johnson was finished in his colorful career.

“That was a great match. It was really entertaining, and they put on a good scrap,” said No. 2 ranked flyweight Danny “The King” Kingad.

“That’s mixed martial arts for you, especially with small gloves. But still, I was surprised with how it ended.”

The surprise finish came midway through the second round, as Moraes connected with an uppercut that sent Johnson on his back and then unloaded a booming left knee to flatten his opponent for good.

While Kingad, among others, were shocked, former ONE flyweight champion Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio felt otherwise, as the only thing that surprised him was that Moraes finished the bout early.

“I’m not surprised. It only goes to show how anything can happen in mixed martial arts, and that everyone has a chance to win no matter what the odds are,” Eustaquio said.

“I’m happy for the both of them. They performed well and put on a treat for everyone.

“What I didn’t expect was how fast it ended. I was expecting a finish either in the fourth or fifth round.”

Having battled Moraes for 12 rounds during their memorable trilogy, Eustaquio always knew that the American Top Team standout had the tools to compete with the best.

“As I’ve said, this doesn’t come as a surprise to me. He is a champion for a reason. He is special, that's why he became a world champion in this sport,” Eustaquio continued.

“Adriano did his homework and therefore deserves the world title.”

Moraes beating Johnson in emphatic fashion only proves Eustaquio’s long-time claim that ONE’s flyweight division is the best in the world.

“I conclude that the flyweight division belongs to Asia – it’s our powerhouse,” Eustaquio said.

