Lapu-Lapu City tops VisMin Cup standings after downing Dumaguete

Reed Juntilla hit the big shots that helped ARQ pull away from Dumaguete. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran wingman Reed Juntilla provided the spark as the ARQ Builders-Lapu-Lapu City Heroes came away with a hard-earned 67-57 triumph over the Dumaguete Warriors in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Tuesday afternoon at the Civic Center in Alcantara, Cebu.

The victory placed ARQ at the top of the standings in the Visayas leg with a perfect 2-0 record, while Dumaguete suffered their second loss in as many games.

The Warriors led, 34-30, midway through the third quarter after consecutive triples by guard Nikki Monteclaro. Juntilla then went to work, scoring eight straight points on an array of midrange jumpers to spark a 12-0 run and give the Heroes a 46-37 lead entering the fourth frame.

The Warriors came to within five points, 45-50, after a tough fallaway by Jeric Nacpil, but ARQ answered with 11 unanswered points in a two-minute span, six coming from burly forward Ferdinand Lusdoc, to erect a 61-50 lead.

Dumaguete last threatened at 54-61 after another basket by Nacpil but a free throw by Vincent Minguito and another layup by Lusdoc shut the door on any possible comeback.

Lusdoc led the way for ARQ with 14 points, three rebounds, an assist, and a steal, while Juntilla finished with 12 points, four boards, and three dimes. Jerick Cañada had an all-around game, piling up nine points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

ARQ head coach Francis Auquico heaped praise on Juntilla, who he said the team depends on for some much-needed scoring.

"Si Reed (Juntilla), inaasahan talaga namin 'yung scoring niya," said Auquico. "I'm glad that he delivered when we needed him."

Monteclaro finished with 20 points built on six three-pointers for Dumaguete. Mark Doligon added 12 while Nacpil finished with a double-double of 10 points and 11 boards.

Lapu-Lapu looks to rack up its third straight win when it faces Siquijor Wednesday at 2 p.m. On the other hand, Dumaguete hopes to bounce back against Talisay on the same day at 8 p.m.

The scores:

Lapu-Lapu City (67) -- Lusdoc 14, Juntilla 12, Cañada 9, Minguito 8, Galvez 7, Tangkay 6, Mondragon 5, Ochea 3, Berame 3, Abad 0, Senining 0, Arong 0.

Dumaguete (57) -- Monteclaro 20, Doligon 12, Nacpil 10, Gabas 6, Velasquez 3, Mantilla 3, Roy 2, Regalado 1, Aguilar 0.

Quarterscores: 17-17, 25-23, 46-37, 67-57.



