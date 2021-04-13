Karate: James delos Santos scores milestone 50th gold

Pinoy karateka James delos Santos reached a career milestone by nabbing his 50th gold medal in competitions.

Delos Santos, the world's top ranked e-kata player, claimed another mint in the recent Katana Intercontinental League #3.

He set a title clash with his counterpart from Switzerland, Matias Moreno-Domont, by getting past karatekas from France, Norway and the US.

"In the final round, I faced Switzerland 🇨🇭 and ended up winning my 14th gold," said Delos Santos in his Instagram page.

"I realized that in addition to last year, I've already reached an overall total of 50 gold medals from competing virtually.

On to more!"

Delos Santos claimed the number 1 status back in October 2020.

He accumulated a total of 24,485 points to maintain his hold on the top ranking.

Moreno-Domont is ranked second with 12,915 points, while American Alfredo Bustamante ranked third with 9,985 points.

