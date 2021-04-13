Kai Sotto on the right track, says 'El Presidente'

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite some setbacks in recent months, Filipino center Kai Sotto remains on the right track as far as basketball icon Ramon Fernandez is concerned.

Fernandez, nicknamed "El Presidente" during his heyday, believes the 18-year-old Sotto made the right choice in going to the United States to pursue his basketball dreams.

"Ang masasabi ko lang, tama 'yung ginawa niya na nagpunta siya sa States and doon siya magte-training and all that," Fernandez said on Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

Rather than play collegiate basketball in the Philippines, Sotto opted to leave for the United States in 2019 to pursue more training and gain a clearer pathway to the NBA. He joined the NBA G League's Ignite program, which aimed to prepare high-level prospects for an NBA career with coaching both on and off the court.

Sotto did not play a single game for Ignite, however, parting ways with the team after a brief trip to the Philippines in February. The teenager was supposed to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, but the competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While he returned to the US, Team Ignite announced shortly after that Sotto had left the team in a "mutual decision." The young player has since made sporadic posts on social media that show him in training.

Nonetheless, Fernandez is still supportive of Sotto's move to train in the US rather than stay in the Philippines.

"Tama 'yung ginawa niya. He should look for the highest level of competition abroad, and he can only find that in the States or even Europe," said Fernandez.

"How old is he, 19, 18? Tamang-tama 'yan, because when I was 18 also, I would have wanted to go to the States and train but hindi nga nasunod," he added. "So, tama 'yung ginawa niya."

It remains to be seen what Sotto's next move will be, although reports have linked him to a new league called "Overtime Elite," which is set to begin in September.

