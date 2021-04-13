Boxing: Juan Manuel Marquez to follow Pacquiao's path in politics

Juan Manuel Marquez, known to Filipino fight fans as one of Manny Pacquiao's greatest adversaries, is throwing his hat into the political ring.

The Mexican said he wants to be successful in politics just like the Filipino boxing champion.

"I did it in the ring against a fighter who is going to run for president of the Philippines, who was a representative, who is a senator and who may be President of the Philippines because he has done well and that serves as an example to be able to do it here (in politics)," Marquez told the Daily Mail.

Marquez is running in the 2021 June legislative elections in Mexico for the Chamber of Deputies as a candidate for the Mexico City borough of Gustavo A. Madero.

"I'm going to deliver a knockout to corruption," vowed the 47-year-old Marquez, who has figured in four boxing fights with Pacquiao.

He is running under the Ecological Green Party of Mexico ticket in the June legislative elections.

"I would like to work for the common good of the citizens, in this case where it corresponds me to do so," Márquez said.

"If (Pacquiao) can do it in the Philippines, why can't I do it here in the country.'"

Marquez drew once and lost twice to Pacquiao. In the fourth bout, however, he pulled off a stunning knockout victory over the Filipino legend.

Marquez is planning to come out of retirement to fight Puerto Rico's Miguel Cotto in an exhibition on June 12.

