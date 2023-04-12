UAAP: UP men playing with no pressure, says coach

The UP Fighting Maroons celebrate after winning a point against the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament. UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – After a breakthrough win in the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament, the UP Fighting Maroons are not looking far ahead in the competition.

Instead, the Fighting Maroons are taking the tournament one game at a time as it nears the end of the double round eliminations.

On Wednesday, UP halted their nine-game losing streak with a huge comeback win against Final Four contender Ateneo Blue Eagles at the Filoil EcoOil Centre, 13-25, 22-25, 26-24, 39-37, 15-12.

This improved their record to 1-9, and they avoided automatic elimination in the season. But even with the win, the Fighting Maroons knew that they had a slim chance of advancing into the playoffs.

“Every game na lang talaga kami. Yun na lang pinaghahandaan namin. Hindi na sobrang layo ng tingin namin. Yung next na lang na makakalaban,” head coach Rald Ricafort said.

The long Holy Week break worked in UP’s favor as they were able to shake off the pressure that translated into better movement inside the court.

“Talagang yung mahabang break minind set talaga namin na wala ng pressure samin. Ilalaban na lang namin. Masaya kasi sa feeling na wala na yung pressure. Naglalaro na lang kami ng maayos,” Ricafort continued.

Ricafort also credited Jaivee Malabanan and Ranz Cajolo for finally stepping up for Fighting Maroons to help Louis Gamban in leading the offense of the team.

In fact, Malabanan contributed 21 points in the five-setter match while Cajolo had 18 markers to aid the 22-point performance of Gamban.

“At least ngayon nag-click. Yung Cajolo gumana na ulit ngayon. Yung Jaivee naging consistent. Mabigat yung role ni Loisa kasi siya na talaga yung andyan e…Nagkasabay-sabay lang talaga na nung mga nakaraang games yun ang nagiging issue namin kapag nakatingin kami sa stats. May isang gagana, may dalawang hindi,” the UP coach added.

UP bucked a 0-2 start in the game as they clinched the third and fourth set via extensions, including the latter that reached 39-37.

In the fifth frame, the Fighting Maroons created an early 4-0 beginning that eventually dictated the tempo of the set.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

