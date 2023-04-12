UAAP tennis: Ateneo men get back at UST

Jed Olivares of Ateneo in action. UAAP Media/File.

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University avenged its first-round loss against University of Santo Tomas with a 3-2 decision in the UAAP Season 85 Men's Tennis tournament, Wednesday at the Felicisimo Ampon Tennis Center.

Nilo Ledama, one of the top tennis prospects in the country today, needed to retire in the first singles match against Jed Olivares due to a suspected acute cruciate ligament tear.

On the other courts, Nio Tria and Mik Balce got the first doubles match for the Blue Eagles, 6-2, 6-2, over Ericjay Tangub and Vince Serino, while John Sonsona got one back for the Tennisters with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Diego Dayrit.

JJ Llavore and Stef Gurria then clinched the Ateneo win that sent them to a logjam in second place with an 8-2 win-loss record with University of the East and UST.

The Blue Eagles duo turned down Symon Jaculan and Mark Directo at 6-3, 6-1 in the second doubles match.

Sebastian Santos closed out the tie for UST, with an upset of Gab Tiamson, 5-7, 7-5, 1-0 (retired).

On their part, NU and UE dominated their respective assignments on the day to rescue their hopes of twice-to-beat bonuses in the Final Four.

The defending champions Bulldogs, paced by Vince Tugade's first singles win over EJ Geluz at 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, are now at 7-3 with a 5-0 rout of De La Salle University. NU stands just a tie behind the three leaders in fourth place with two playdates remaining.

The Red Warriors likewise swept Adamson University, 5-0, to move to 8-2 and a share of first place. Ryle Singson and Rastly Baje shook off Jefrey Burgos and Jerald Delos Santos in the second doubles match, 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, to complete the win.