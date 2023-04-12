Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The National University (NU) Bulldogs are the first team in the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament to book a Final Four ticket.

The Bulldogs needed only three sets to annihilate the Adamson Falcons on Wednesday, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre to remain perfect in 10 games.

NU also extended their winning streak to 28 matches dating back to Season 81 and is looking forward to sweeping the season. Meanwhile, the Falcons dropped to 1-9 slate, tied with the UP Fighting Maroons at the bottom of the standings.

Michaelo Buddin led NU with 16 points while Nico Almendras had 11 points aside from 19 excellent receptions.

The defending champions cruised to an early 9-3 lead in Set 3 after an attack error from Adamson and an off-the-block hit of Buddin.

Adamson made sure not to make it easy for the Bulldogs as they threatened to comeback with Evander Novillo taking charge, 7-9. An outside hit from NU made it a one-point game, 9-10.

NU quickly dropped a short 4-0 spurt to establish a 14-9 breather which ballooned to a 19-12 gap after an ace by Joseph Bello.

A kill by Michael Fortuna pushed the Bulldogs close to victory, 23-17. Adamson would extend the match in the ensuing plays but Almendras capped the game with an off-the-block spike.

Francis Casas had 11 points while Novillo had 10.

