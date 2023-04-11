UAAP: Adamson hopes to get even vs NU Lady Bulldogs

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – At solo second, the Adamson Lady Falcons are looking forward to clinging tightly to their spot in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament as they are set to face the NU Lady Bulldogs again.

The Lady Falcons are riding a three-game winning run for a 7-2 record, but they will get another tough test against the Lady Bulldogs, who defeated them in five sets in their first round match up.

But tides appeared to have changed since their first meeting. Adamson went on a 6-1 run in the standings after that game, losing only to De La Salle Lady Spikers.

NU, on the other hand, struggled to keep their hungry stance from the previous season, dropping to a 4-3 win-loss performance since facing the Lady Falcons.

Both teams are coming from a 10-day Holy Week break and they are hoping that they have maximized it to their advantage.

According to head coach Jerry Yee after their win against Ateneo Blue Eagles, his squad will not go home but they will use the long pause to rest and practice.

“Ganun lang din. Rest. Practice. Aasa na makadikit ulit. Kung hindi, okay lang. Laban lang basta may plano ma-execute, good. Talo, it’s okay, part ng game,” Yee told the reporters before the break.

Meanwhile, the Lady Bulldogs said they will use the Holy Week break to prepare physically and mentally.

NU, which clinched the Season 84 title in a historic 16-0 fashion, faltered several times this season and is now at fourth place with a 6-3 slate.

“Kailangan namin mag-prepare physically and mentally kasi hindi lang naman po katawan yung dapat naming alagaan e. Siguro sa Holy Week po, may break kami. Mag-family time muna kami then balik kami sa training. Pagtatrabahuhan namin yung next game namin,” reigning MVP Bella Belen said.

Adamson and NU will battle it out at the Filoil EcoOil Centre on Wednesday, April 12, at 3 p.m.

In the other matchup, Ateneo will try to do a final push to keep their Final Four hopes alive as they face the skidding UP Fighting Maroons.

At sixth place, the Blue Eagles will try to bounce from the loss to Adamson before the break that dropped their record to 4-6.

UP, on the other hand, will try to avoid getting eliminated from the season as they seek to halt their six-game slide. The Fighting Maroons are holding a 1-8 card – one loss away from saying goodbye to their playoff bid.

Ateneo will face UP at the same venue on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.