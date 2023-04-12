St. Benilde, San Beda off to strong start in AsiaBasket

Miggy Corteza and College of St. Benilde are off to a triumphant start in AsiaBasket. Handout photo.

College of St. Benilde and San Beda University opened their campaign in the Sportsclick AsiaBasket International Championship with big wins on Tuesday at the MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Blazers handed Sanzar Pharmaceuticals a 93-80 defeat, pulling away in the first frame before leading by as much as 25 points in the third period.

Sanzar was able to trim the lead down in the fourth period, but that was when the outcome had already been settled.

Miggy Corteza led CSB with 16 points, two rebounds, and two assists, while Alaine Cajucom added 14 points, seven rebounds, and one assist in the game.

Prince Carlos tallied 13 points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal, while Migs Oczon had 10 points, four rebounds, and three assists as a substitute.

After erupting for 33 points on Sunday night against Shawarma Shack Pilipinas, Shaq Alanes labored for his 20 points, going 12-of-14 at the line after making just four of his 15 field goal attempts. Jeremiah Taladua had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds with three assists and one steal, while Angelo Obuyes also made 16 markers with eight boards, two dimes, and one interception.

Sanzar Pharmaceuticals is now 0-2 in Group A.

Meanwhile, the Red Lions cruised to a 105-82 blowout of the BGC Builders.

BGC's Tosh Sessay and Mark Doligon kept their team afloat in the first half, and the game was tied at 46 at the break. But San Beda found its rhythm in the second half and limited BGC to just 36 points to break the game open.

Gab Cometa led the Red Lions with 21 points, one rebound, two assists, and one steal off the bench. Jacob Cortez, the son of former PBA star Mike, added 19 points, three rebounds, four assists, and five steals. Clifford Jopia contributed 12 points, four rebounds, and one block, while Pete Alfaro went for 11 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

Sessay led the Builders with 23 points, going 10-for-13 from the field, 16 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block.

Doligon put up 17 points and one rebound, while Christian Buñag had 14 markers on 6-of-7 from the field, nine boards, one block, and one steal.

Meanwhile, Harimau Malaysia delivered a 115-66 beating of the MFT Fruitmasters, in a game where they led by as much as 52 points.

Wong Yi Hou led the Nationals with 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting, four rebounds, and four steals. Heng Yee Tong added 16 points, one rebound, two assists, and one steal, while Kuek Tian Yuan had 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Francis Abarcar made 16 points, three rebounds, and one assist, while Marlon Monte chipped in 12 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals for the Fruitmasters.

In the final game of the quadruple-header, MBC Kirin edged the Kuala Lumpur Aseel, 85-83, in an all-Malaysian battle.

Kuala Lumpur overhauled a 10-point deficit in the last six minutes and were within two points with 5.1 seconds to play. Yek Liang Chuan had an opportunity to ice the game for MBC, but missed two free throws that left the door open for Kuala Lumpur.

Unfortunately for KL, they could not execute in the dying seconds with Jalen Robinson unable to find a teammate as time expired.

William Vedder Freeman led MBC, now 2-0 in Group B standings, with 27 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and one steal, while Wutipong Dasom added 15 points, four rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Tychique Bosango led MBC’s bench mob with 11 markers, seven boards, two dimes, one steal, and one block.

Robinson had 29 points, 21 rebounds, five assists, and three steals, while Joshua Gan added 14 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals for KL.

