PBA: TNT quells Ginebra's comeback to level series, 1-1

TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in action against Barangay Ginebra in Game 2 of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals at the Araneta Coliseum on April 12, 2023. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Talk 'N Text foiled Barangay Ginebra's comeback to take a 95-82 win in Game 2 of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Unlike in Game 1, the Tropang Texters found their shooting groove this time while holding Ginebra's Justin Brownlee to just 12 points.

The Gin Kings launched repeated runs especially in the second half, but the Tropang GIGA weathered them all.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson topscored for TNT with 23 points on top of 19 rebounds and nine assists. He got huge back up from Mikey Williams who fired five treys to finish with 21 markers and and Roger Pogoy who scored 17.

Calvin Oftana also contributed 14 points and 13 rebounds.

"They refused to lose tonight and they know we cannot go behind 0-2 and they know this is a must win" said TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa. "They decided we not gonna take this lightly and we're throwing the first punches."

With the victory, TNT tied the best-of-seven series, 1-all.

Williams caught fire early in the match, orchestrating a scoring spree that pushed the Tropang GIGA to a 41-25 advantage midway in the second quarter.

Christian Standhardinger and Scottie Thompson pieced together an 8-0 run allowing the Gin Kings to pull to within five points, 44-39. But Rondae Hollis-Jefferson quelled the uprising to give TNT a 51-39 halftime advantage.

Thompson and Brownlee unloaded a searing 11-3 exchange late in the third period, chopping the Kings' deficit to 69-64 going to the fourth quarter.

It was Jamie Malonzo's turn to threaten the Tropang GIGA in the fourth, nailing a couple of treys and a midrange jumper that brought Ginebra to within 80-77.

But they could get no closer than that as Williams, Hollis-Jefferson and Pogoy buried big shots to secure their first win in the series.

TNT managed to turn back Ginebra despite missing Justin Chua who suffered an ACL tear in Game 1.

But Hollis-Jefferson was glad Pogoy was able to find his shooting touch in Game 1.

"That's what we need. He's capable of doing that every game... that's what's it about, staying focused. He was there, we appreciate that," he said.

Ginebra came into Game 2 with a 1-0 series lead via a lopsided 102-90 beating of TNT last Sunday.

The Scores:

TNT 95 – Hollis-Jefferson 23, M.Williams 21, Pogoy 17, Oftana 14, Khobuntin 8, Castro 8, Erram 4, Montalbo 0, Marcelo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0

GINEBRA 82 – Standhardinger 29, Malonzo 17, Thompson 16, Brownlee 12, Pringle 5, Gray 3, Pinto 0, David 0, Mariano 0

QUARTERS: 27-16, 51-39, 67-64, 95-82

