PBA: TNT coach hopes shots start to fall in Game 2

TNT guard Roger Pogoy in action against Ginebra in Game 1 of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals at the Araneta Coliseum on April 9, 2023. PBA Images

MANILA -- The TNT Tropang GIGA are hoping that their offense will revert to form in Game 2 of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup finals against the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings on Wednesday.

The highest-scoring team in the league, TNT was held well below its averages in a 102-90 defeat in Game 1 on Sunday night at the Araneta Coliseum. They shot just 38% from the field, including only 25% from beyond the arc.

"We just couldn't make shots. We only had nine turnovers sa game, and I was talking to the players -- if we could only make shots," TNT interim coach Jojo Lastimosa lamented after their loss.

The Tropang GIGA entered the game averaging 115.9 points per game -- the highest mark in the league. But they were held in check by the Gin Kings, with Jayson Castro (2-of-9) and Roger Pogoy (2-of-10) struggling mightily to find their rhythm.

Lastimosa is hoping that the tide will turn in Game 2 with his players making the necessary adjustments.

"Let's hope so. Ganoon talaga. You make a name in the finals, because everybody plays defense in the finals. But if you don't make your shots in the finals, there's just no way you can win a series like that," he said.

"Hats off Ginebra, they made their shots. Even si Aljon Mariano, he made his 3-point shots. That's the way it is. Sometimes it falls, sometimes it doesn't, and tonight, it didn't fall for us," he added.

The coach expressed his confidence that both Castro and Pogoy will "figure it out" in Game 2, while banking on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Mikey Williams to elevate their play as well.

TNT will likely play without Justin Chua in Game 2, after the center sustained a leg injury just four minutes into the series opener.

The Tropang GIGA are already missing Kelly Williams due to a calf injury.

On the other side of the floor, Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone is admittedly wary of TNT despite their comfortable triumph in Game 1.

"They didn't have a great shooting night tonight, but you know, they're gonna have two or three games where they just shoot lights out. And there's probably nothing we can do about it," said Cone. "[In Game 1], that didn't happen, so we were able to control the game a little bit."

The Gin Kings got a fast start from Justin Brownlee, who had 17 of his 31 points in the opening period. Christian Standhardinger, Jamie Malonzo, and Stanley Pringle found their rhythm in the ensuing quarters to help Ginebra stay in control.

Game time is at 5:45 p.m. at the Araneta Coliseum.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.