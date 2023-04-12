Golf: Gialon seeks title repeat at Caliraya Springs

Filipino golfer Zanieboy Gialon. Handout.

MANILA -- Zanieboy Gialon heads back to Cavinti, Laguna next week with a winning mindset, having spent the weeks leading to the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship refining his short game.

"I've been practicing the last few weeks, focusing more on my short game after struggling in that part (of my game) in Bacolod and Iloilo," said Gialon on his preparations for the P2.5 million event on April 18-21.

While he contended for the championship at Marapara, eventually finishing at fifth, the 32-year-old Davaoeño floundered in the final round at Sta. Barbara, limping with a 76 and ending up 13th.

Gialon emerged triumphant in the Arnold Palmer-designed layout at Caliraya Springs last year, banking on his superb putting to beat Clyde Mondilla by four.

"Putting really worked for me at Caliraya Springs last year," said Gialon, who anchored his first-round 67 on a 24-putt performance on his way to a wire-to-wire victory that snapped a five-year title spell in the country's premier circuit put up by ICTSI.

Gialon will be challenged by a strong field that includes Bacolod leg winner Ira Alido and Iloilo champion Rupert Zaragosa in the 72-hole championship.

"Everybody has a chance kaya depende na lang kung sino ang mas kondisyon sa amin," said Gialon. "But I will try my very best to win again."

Multi-titled Tony Lascuña will be among the contenders after back-to-back runner-up finishes in Bacolod and Iloilo.

The event, which is the third leg of this year's circuit, will be held simultaneously with the 54-hole Ladies PGT.