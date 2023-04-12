Brownlee on his subpar game vs TNT: I gotta be better

Ginebra import Justin Brownlee in action against the TNT Tropang GIGA in Game 2 of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals on April 12, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra's Justin Brownlee admitted it was not his night when they lost Game 2 of the PBA Governors' Cup finals to Talk 'N Text.

Compared to his 31-point output in Game 1 last Sunday, Brownlee settled for 12 points on Wednesday night, as he made just three of his 16 field goal attempts.

Brownlee acknowledged that the Tropang GIGA did their assignment on defense.

"You guys have to give them credit, the way they bounced back tonight it's incredible for them. Unfortunately for us, we just had a subpar game," said Brownlee, following their 95-82 defeat.

"They came out, played a whole lot better. Mostly myself, I felt like I kind of let my team down as an import."

Although he settled for 12, Brownlee did get 10 rebounds and dish out eight assists.

But it was not enough, he said.

"I had good moments in other areas but I have to put up the numbers for an import... I just gotta be better than that," said Brownlee.

Brownlee's 12 points was his fewest in a game since an 11-point outing against Magnolia in Game 1 of their 2022 Commissioner's Cup semifinals series last December 14. It is his third-lowest output in his PBA career.

The naturalized Filipino missed all five of his attempts from long distance, ending a streak of 77 games with at least one three-pointer.

It was Christian Standhardinger who stepped up for the Gin Kings, scoring 29 points that went with 11 rebounds.

But TNT leaned on their superior shooting, connecting 15-of-25 attempts from the three point area.

Ginebra, on the other hand, had a woeful 7-out-of-29 for a 24 percent shooting clip from beyond the arc.



PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.