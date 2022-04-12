MANILA - RRQ Philippines emerged as the champions of the Filipino leg of League of Legends: Wild Rift Champions SEA after shocking FENNEL Adversity, 4-1, in their grand finals matchup, Sunday.

It was an uphill climb for RRQ, who ended the group stages as the 5th seed, and began its playoff campaign in the lower bracket. RRQ also sank top-seeded Team Underground en route to the grand finals.

Fennel, who ended the group stages as the second seed, stayed in the upper bracket until the grand finals.

Fennel quickly took Game 1 in a 16-minute bout, but RRQ came through with a reverse sweep, taking the next four games to secure the crown.

As a result, RRQ will get an outright berth in the WCS Championship playoffs, competing against various teams across the region starting April 23.

FENNEL will have to participate in the play-ins to secure its slot in the playoffs.

RRQ, an Indonesian organization which competes for various titles such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Free Fire, among others, fielded an all-Pinoy Wild Rift roster starting this year.

It also acquired an all-Pinoy Valorant roster earlier this year.