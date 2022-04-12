UAAP: UP clamps down on NU late for 7th straight win

UP big man Carl Tamayo goes up for a shot against the NU Bulldogs in their second round game in the UAAP Season 84 tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) University of the Philippines (UP) ramped up its defense in the fourth quarter to pull away for an 84-76 triumph against National University (NU), Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It was the seventh consecutive win for the Fighting Maroons in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament, who opened the second round on a high note.

This is UP's longest winning run in the UAAP's Final 4 era. They also snapped the Bulldogs' brief two-game winning streak, dropping them to 4-4.

Rookie big man Carl Tamayo had his best game for the Fighting Maroons with 21 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists, while Ricci Rivero and Zavier Lucero each had 16 markers. The Fighting Maroons converted 45.5% of their shots against a stout NU defense.

"'Yung defense namin sa start, kami 'yung umaatake, and siguro nahanap lang ako ng teammates ko, sumasabay lang ako sa sistema. Siguro napunta lang sa akin 'yung laro. Ginagawa ko 'yung best ko para ma-finish 'yung mga pasa sa akin. I'm just staying aggressive, I want to start strong and finish strong," said Tamayo, who played for NU in high school.

The Fighting Maroons were aggressive from the start and stayed in control until the halftime break, but the Bulldogs' defense was able to make life difficult for them in the third. A triple by Reyland Torres knotted the count at 58 with 1:10 left in the period, although the Maroons regained the advantage off their free throws.

NU was still within striking distance, 68-66, after John Lloyd Clemente knocked down a three-pointer with over six minutes to go. The Fighting Maroons responded with 10 straight points to restore order, with a Lucero layup putting them ahead, 78-66, with under four minutes to go.

The Bulldogs last threatened with 32 seconds left when two free throws by Michael Malonzo made it 82-76, and the Maroons committed a turnover against an aggressive NU press. But Torres bricked two open three-pointers, and Joel Cagulangan iced the game at the charity stripe.

Cagulangan finished the game with seven points and eight assists.

Clemente had 18 points and Torres finished with 15 for the Bulldogs. Malonzo was one point shy of a double-double with nine points and 15 rebounds in the game. NU shot just 36.6% from the floor, and left plenty of points on the table by going 13-of-22 from the free throw line.

The scores:

UP 84 -- Tamayo 21, Rivero 16, Lucero 16, Cagulangan 7, Diouf 7, Alarcon 5, Webb 5, Fortea 4, Abadiano 3, Spencer 0, Catapusan 0.

NU 76 -- Clemente 18, Torres 15, Ildefonso 11, Malonzo 9, Minerva 8, Felicilda 5, Gaye 4, Joson 2, Figueroa 2, Manansala 2, Tibayan 0, Enriquez 0, Mahinay 0.

Quarters: 26-14, 42-35, 62-58, 84-76.

