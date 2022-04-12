UAAP: NU did not 'act together' vs. UP, says coach

NU head coach Jeff Napa reacts during their UAAP Season 84 game against the UP Fighting Maroons. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- The National University (NU) Bulldogs were competitive against University of the Philippines (UP) but couldn't quite get over the hump in their UAAP Season 84 second round game on Tuesday morning.

For NU head coach Jeff Napa, there's one reason for their failure to get past the Fighting Maroons for the second time this season.

"We didn't act together," Napa said in a blunt assessment of their performance after the game. "If we act together 'di ganoon magiging istorya."

The Bulldogs were coming off back-to-back wins in the first round and had momentum entering the game, but Napa noted that some of his players "were not ready to go to battle" at the start of the game.

Thus, the Fighting Maroons got off to a strong start, and the Bulldogs were forced to play catch up for most of the first half. They forced a deadlock in the third period, but UP imposed its will anew in the final quarter. Big shots by Carl Tamayo and Zav Lucero in the closing minutes allowed the Fighting Maroons to pull away.

"That's the story of the game -- we didn't act together. Nagkaiwanan sa dulo, especially sa defense, that's why they got away with a win," said Napa.

The coach said he addressed these issues with his players at the end of the game, and stressed that they need to work on them as the second round progresses.

"Coming to our next game, kailangan we act together," he stressed. "Hindi pwede may mag-iiwananan, in order to compete. Kasi 'yun naman talaga kami. At least we act together para at least, nandoon yung competition para sa amin."

"Especially, coming to second round, we know na pabigat ng pabigat 'yung laban. So 'yun ang ina-address ko talaga sa team," he added. "At coming to second game, alam na nila na 'di biro itong coming second round. Dito magdi-dictate kung saan kami makakarating talaga."

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for NU and dropped them to 4-4 in the tournament, heading into the league's Holy Week break. The Bulldogs return to action on April 19 against Adamson University.

