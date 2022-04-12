Tzaddy Rangel joins NLEX after securing Gilas release

Tzaddy Rangel is now working out with NLEX after securing his release from the SBP. File photo. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas big man Tzaddy Rangel has joined the NLEX Road Warriors in practice after securing his release from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

NLEX general manager and coach Yeng Guiao confirmed the development on the team's official website.

"Yes, he's been released and has started working out with us," said Guiao.

The 6-foot-7 Rangel was taken as the third overall pick by the Road Warriors in the special round of the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft in March 2021.

He played for Gilas Pilipinas against India in the February window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers, putting up two assists in six minutes of action.

Guiao expects Rangel to shore up their frontline.

Also reportedly released by the SBP is Jaydee Tungcab, who was taken with the fourth pick by the TNT Tropang GIGA.

The first overall pick in the special round of the draft, Jordan Heading, is currently playing in Taiwan's T1 league for Taichung. Former Ateneo de Manila University forward William Navarro remains the only player attached to Gilas Pilipinas full-time.