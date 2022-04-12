The Tanduay Rum Masters improved to 8-0 in the Filbasket tournament. Photo courtesy of Filbasket.

MANILA, Philippines -- Three teams strengthened their bid for quarterfinals spots in the Filbasket 2022 Summer Championship, Monday night at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.

The Tanduay Rum Masters remained the only unbeaten team in the league after a 106-60 romp over the AFP FSD Makati Cavaliers.

Tanduay raced to a 25-1 lead off buckets from Jong Baloria and Jeckster Apinan.

AFP never got going on the offensive end, and Tanduay cruised to an eighth consecutive victory.

Baloria finished with 26 points to lead all scorers. AFP, which was playing a fourth game in five days, didn't have a player in double-digits. Jay Motol had nine points as Makati slumped to 4-4.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Aseel routed AMA Online Education, 90-71, despite resting star gunner Ting Chun Hong (Mei Mei Ting.)

Aseel romped to a 26-5 first-quarter lead and, despite an 11-0 AMA run in the second, held a 48-30 lead at the half. AMA got within 12 points in the second half but could not sustain their momentum, falling to 1-7 in the competition.

Wong Yi Hou led KL with 17 points, while Luke Parcero had 25 points for AMA.

Aseel (5-5) has one more game against Pasig before leaving for a pocket tournament. They will return to the Philippines to play if they qualify for the quarterfinals.

In the day's first contest, All Star Bacolod Ballers Bingo Plus prevailed over the Immaculada Concepcion College Blue Hawks, 99-89.

Bacolod built an 81-61 advantage against the collegiate side early in the fourth period, before Jay Agsalud's teams caught fire and uncorked a 24-9 run built on three three-pointers from Gerard Cabreros.

They got to within five points, 90-85, with a minute and a half to play but Bacolod's Mark Yee drilled the dagger three-pointer to bail his team out.

Bacolod climbs to 6-2, while ICC has yet to taste victory in eight outings.