Tonino Gonzaga and the Meralco Bolts 3x3 are off to a perfect start in the final leg of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo Second Conference. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- Defending champions Limitless App got off to a slow start, but other contenders flexed their muscle as the final leg of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo second conference kicked off on Tuesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Meralco, TNT, Pioneer Pro Tibay, and Purefoods emerged unscathed and seized the top spot in their respective groups on opening day of pool play in Leg 6 of the half-court tournament.

The Bolts, still playing minus injured big man Alfred Batino, booked a berth in the knockout stage by topping Pool A with a 3-0 record, including a thrilling 22-18 victory over Jorey Napoles and the Appmasters.

Winner of Leg 4, Meralco also posted wins over Sista Super Sealers (21-11), and Northport (21-13).

In Pool B, TNT and Pioneer shared top spot with similar 2-0 records on separate victories over San Miguel and Terrafirma 3x3.

Purefoods, meanwhile, leads Pool C also behind a 2-0 slate after turning back Master Sardines (21-9) and Platinum Karaoke (21-17).

Limitless currently sports a 1-2 record in Pool A for third place behind Barangay Ginebra (2-1), and tied with Sista (1-2), while NorthPort occupies the bottom spot at 1-3.

The Kings are also assured of advancing to the next stage after beating Limitless (21-17) and Sista (21-11), leaving the Appmasters and Super Sealers to dispute the remaining quarterfinals berth in the group.

Limitless and Sista are set to clash in the final match of a six-game schedule on the final day of pool play at 11 a.m. for the last playoffs berth in their pool.

The top two teams in Pool B and C on the other hand, also progress to the next round, with the eighth and last quarterfinals berth to be disputed between the third best team in Pools B and C, respectively.

The knockout phase will be played in the afternoon also at the Big Dome and serves as preliminary to Game 4 of the PBA Governors Cup finals between Meralco and Barangay Ginebra.