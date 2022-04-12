NCAA: Delos Reyes leads JRU to breakthrough win vs CSB

MANILA -- (UPDATED) JL De Los Reyes dished out a double-double to steer Jose Rizal University (JRU) to a breakthrough 74-68 win at the expense of De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) in the NCAA 97 men's basketball tournament on Tuesday.

De Los Reyes tallied 19 points to go with his 11 points and 3 assists as the Heavy Bombers nabbed their first win in 6 games.

Jason Celis added 17 markers, while Marwin Dionisio scored 9.

It was a big win for the Heavy Bombers who were able to remain in contention for the Final 4 despite successive losses.

It was a tight match between the two squads during the first three quarters until JRU started to pull away following a 6-0 run.

The Blazers still managed to cut the deficit to 65-63 but Hommer Macatangay and Celis responded with back-to-back baskets that kept JRU ahead, 69-63.

CSB repeatedly tried to rally in the final 2 minutes. However, JRU has all the answers to their attack.

The Blazer's prized bigman Will Gozum had 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 blocks, but bailed out early due to foot blisters. This led to CSB's downfall.

The scores:

JRU (74) – Delos Santos 19, Celis 17, Dionisio 9, Agbong 7, Bongay 7, Jungco 6, Arenal 5, Macatangay 4, Estrella 0, G. Gonzales 0.

CSB (68) – Gozum 17, Benson 13, Nayve 12, Corteza 10, Carlos 10, Marcos 3, Lepalam 2, Flores 1, Cullar 0, Sangco 0, Lim 0, Publico 0, Davis 0.

Quarterscores: 17-14; 33-30; 49-50; 74-68.