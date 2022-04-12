MANILA - The playoff picture for round 1 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League playoffs on April 28 has been set, MPL - Philippines announced Tuesday.

Echo Philippines will face Omega Esports to open the playoffs on April 28 at 4 p.m. Meanwhile, Nexplay EVOS will face Onic Philippines in the next match at 7 p.m.

Based on Season 9's new rules, the 1st seed (RSG Philippines) has the power to pick the placement of the 3rd (Echo) and 4th ranked team (Nexplay) in the first round of the playoffs.

The 3rd seed (Echo) will determine the placement of the 5th (Onic) and 6th seed (Omega) team in the first round.

Winners will move on to the upper bracket where they will be facing either top-seeded teams TNC Pro Team and RSG Philippines on April 29. Losing teams will compete in the lower bracket starting April 30.

The first team to get the first Grand Finals seat will be determined on April 30 during the upper bracket finals.

The lower bracket finals will be held on May 1 to determine the next finalist, with the Grand Finals happening afterwards at 7 p.m. in a best-of-seven series.

All matches will be held in a best-of-five series except for the Grand Finals.

The grand finalists of MPL Season 9 will also compete in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup to be held in Malaysia this June.

The champion team will receive USD$35,000 (around P1.8 million) while the 2nd placer will take USD$20,000 (P1 million).