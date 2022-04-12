Former ONE champion Banario to compete in SEA Games

Team Lakay's Honorio Banario will be donning the Philippine colors in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

The former ONE featherweight champion will be competing in kickboxing with hopes of bringing home a gold medal.

Banario is known for his fearsome striking power but he knows competitive kickboxing is very much different from MMA.

"The training is different here for the SEA Games. The mentality is different. Here, you need speed and volume. I hope that I will bring glory to the Philippines," Banario said in Team Lakay's Facebook page.

Banario became the first Igorot to win a world MMA title when he defeated Eric Kelly in 2013.

The last time he fought was back in 2021 when he edged Shannon Wiratchai via split decision.