She's back and more motivated than ever.

Fil-Am figure skater Sofia Frank is headed to Estonia for the 2022 World Junior Figure Skating Championships. She is the first Filipina to qualify for the event in eight years.

"It's really exciting. I didn't think I'd be able to make it this far this season, so I'm just really happy and excited that I'm going," Frank said.

Last season, Frank fell short of the Winter Olympics after finishing 24th at the Nebelhorn. However, she has continued improving in international competitions. Her 18th place finish at the Finlandia Trophy also netted her three Philippine scoring records. She went on to place 16th at the four continents, using each experience to perfect her skills.

"From when I first competed in Germany, there's a lot that I've learned this season, just really focusing on myself and not like rushing into things I guess and just going with the flow and not putting too much pressure on myself."

She stayed grounded despite her growing success and has been focused on the Junior Worlds.

"I have been just sticking to my usual training regimen and I have been working out off the ice a little bit more to help with my stamina and cardio," Frank noted.

The 16-year-old daughter of former beauty queen Precious Tongko added that she's been thankful for all the support she has been receiving from fellow Filipinos. She issued this message to her Filipino supporters: "Just a really big 'thank you.' I'm really appreciative of everybody who's been supporting me since I started competing internationally this year. Just a big 'thank you.' It's been heart warming and I'm super excited to show you what I can bring to the table this year."

Frank travels to Estonia on Monday. She'll get a day of rest and practice before competing in the short program on Thursday. If she qualifies, she will compete in the free skate on Saturday.