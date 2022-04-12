Bicol Spicy Oragon Joseph Brutas, seen here guarding Cagayan De Oro Higala John Saycon, has been suspended for three months for his part in the Spicy Oragons' walk-out. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Bicol Spicy Oragons have been given stiff sanctions for walking out of their Cocolife Pilipinas Super League (PSL) game against the Cagayan De Oro Higalas last April 7 at the Manuel A. Roxas Sports Complex in Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte.

Per a memorandum sent by PSL commissioner Marc Pingris and deputy commissioner Chelito Caro to the Bicol team owners, the Spicy Oragons are now banned from playing its remaining games in the ongoing Pearl of the Orient Cup.

According to PSL president Rocky Chan, the Spicy Oragons will forfeit their remaining games. They finish the conference with a 3-11 win-loss record.

The Bicol squad has also been fined P500,000 for the walkout, pursuant to Section 5 of the PSL's rules and regulations.

Head coach Monel Kallos, assistant coach Cezar Babasa, and team utility member Roneo Termanel have all been banned from participating any further in the league. The PSL has also suspended Bicol's Joseph Brutas for three full months for actions that are detrimental to the league.

Brutas was called for an offensive foul after the referees deemed he warded off Cagayan De Oro's John Saycon while trying to create space for a jump shot.

In protest of what they felt was a bum call, the Spicy Oragons made their way to the exits with still 4:02 left to play, with them trailing 63-67 against the Higalas. Brutas was heard shouting some choice words to the officiating crew, which led to his personal ban.

"Malungkot tayo sa nangyari, but the decision was discussed between our technical team and Commissioner Marc and Deputy Comm. Chelito Caro based on the guidelines and rules," Chan said.

Chan also stressed that they are open to hearing an appeal from the Spicy Oragons.

"The league is not closing its doors for the team and sa mga personalities for any reconsideration of the decision handed to them," he further said, implying that the PSL is willing to hear anyone if they find a ruling too harsh.