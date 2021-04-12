PSC on lockdown after 63 tested positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will be on a 10-day lockdown starting Tuesday, April 13, after 63 persons returned positive results in the latest round of COVID-19 testing.

The PSC announced that Malacanang approved their request for the lockdown on Monday.

Both the administrative offices at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and the Philsports Complex in Pasig City will be under confinement as the facilities will go through a thorough disinfection and cleansing.

PSC executive director Atty. Guillermo Iroy, Jr. has been meeting the management committee of the PSC through the holiday and weekends to ensure that the agency’s health safety protocols are revisited and fortified.

Iroy said that they have reiterated the observance of all safety protocols in place and shall have more stringent measures and sanctions for those discovered not following these rules.

"It is for their and everyone's safety," he said. "We all have a family to protect."

The PSC's office operations will shift to a work-from-home arrangement during the lockdown, to ensure that delivery of service remains unhampered.

"We hope to break the transmission during those days, to arrest the spread of COVID-19 among our employees," said chief of staff Marc Velasco.

According to Velasco, the heads of offices have already been given instructions on the work-from-home set-up and expectations.

"We are still waiting for some test results and we are hoping that we do not add any more positives," he added, explaining that he received 41 positive results when the request for a lockdown was submitted to the Office of the President last Friday.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea approved the request pursuant to Memorandum Circular 85 issued March 19, requiring government agencies to seek approval from the Office of the President before any lockdown is effected.

