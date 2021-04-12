NBA: Heat shut down Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

The Miami Heat held Damian Lillard to just 12 points, beating the host Portland Trail Blazers 107-98 on Sunday night.
Lillard, who entered the game ranked third in the league in scoring (29.0), made just 3-of-10 shots from the floor in 37 minutes. It was his third-lowest-scoring game of the season.
C.J. McCollum and Norman Powell led the Trail Blazers with 17.
Miami was led by Bam Adebayo, who had a game-high 22 points. Jimmy Butler added 20 points. Butler also had game-highs in assists (five) and steals (four).
The Heat played a clean game, with no turnovers in the first half. For the game, the Heat was plus-21 on points off turnovers. Portland coughed up the ball 17 times compared to just eight for Miami.
HIGHLIGHTS:
Miami played without starting guard Victor Oladipo (right knee). But Heat guard Tyler Herro played despite a sore right foot, and he scored 14 points.
Blazers center Enes Kanter, coming off a franchise-record 30 rebounds in Portland's previous game, suffered an injury scare with 2:08 left in the third quarter. Kanter, who collided heads with teammate Derrick Jones Jr., returned and finished with 10 points and eight rebounds in 20 minutes.
Portland, using an 11-0 run, led 31-25 after the first quarter. Portland dominated the boards, 13-3, while shooting 63.2 percent from the floor, 42.9 percent on 3-pointers (3-for-7) and 4-for-4 on the foul line.
Miami charged back to take a 56-48 halftime lead. The Heat had a 20-0 advantage on first-half points off of turnovers.
Adebayo led all first-half scorers with 15.
The Heat stretched their lead to 89-71 by the end of the third quarter. Miami was plus-24 on points off turnovers through three quarters.
Miami cruised in the fourth, winning despite getting outrebounded 41-30.
RELATED VIDEO: