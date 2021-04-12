MMA: Folayang staying ready, waiting for new opponent

MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran Filipino MMA star Eduard Folayang is keeping himself ready for what comes next, after his opponent for "ONE on TNT IV" withdrew from their bout.

Folayang was set to take on Korean-Japanese star Yoshihiro Akiyama in what was being billed as an "icon vs. icon" showdown. However, Akiyama, the former UFC contender, was forced to back out after suffering an injury in training.

"I'm just keeping sharp," said Folayang of his current status.

"It's unfortunate that Akiyama had to pull out but I'm keeping in shape, hoping to land another fight soon," he added. "I'm excited to get back in there and compete."

Folayang was also reportedly under observation in the past week after two of his teammates in Team Lakay, Lito Adiwang and Stephen Loman, tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew from their respective ONE Championship bouts.

ONE Championship has yet to announce who will replace Akiyama in the "ONE on TNT IV" card.

The "ONE on TNT" series airs every Wednesday in the United States, starting April 7, for four weeks.

Last week, Brazil's Adriano Moraes pulled off a shocking upset of Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson to retain the ONE flyweight championship in the main event.

