Fil-Am hopefuls told: Plenty of opportunities in volleyball



Young Filipino-American volleyball players got the opportunity to learn from a professional when PetroGazz libero Cienne Cruz graced FilAm Nation Select's latest showcase in Chino, California over the weekend.

Cienne and sister Camille attended the event at the Ignite Volleyball facility, where they encouraged Fil-Am players to continue learning and improving in the sport.

"You guys should continue to pursue volleyball. There are a lot of opportunities ahead of you guys, just like what I do in the Philippines," said Cienne, who previously played for De La Salle University.

Cienne also stressed the importance of staying ready and being disciplined, particularly during the pandemic where there is no certainty on when their season will start.

The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) has yet to decide on when it will open its first professional season after quarantine restrictions in NCR Plus forced them to reschedule.

Cienne told the young Fil-Am players that she and the Angels continue to work every day despite the uncertainty.

"We have to stay healthy," she stressed. "We could just watch Netflix, but we have to stay fit. When the season starts, we have to be healthy, physically and mentally as well."

Cienne and Camille, the team manager of PetroGazz, also worked with the campers during the showcase.

FilAm Nation Select has previously held showcases for basketball, even linking up with Gilas Pilipinas Women's coach Pat Aquino to help in discovering potential players for the national basketball team.

Recently, they named former Motolite setter Iris Tolenada as their national director for their volleyball program.

