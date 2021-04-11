Dota 2: TNC Predator wins APAC Predator League Grand Final

MANILA—After failing to qualify for the One Esports Singapore Major, TNC Predator bounced back by outplaying OB.Neon to win an all-Filipino tussle at Asia-Pacific (APAC) Predator League Grand Final 2-0 Sunday.

After defeating two teams in the winners’ bracket, TNC Predator was thrown into the lower bracket after losing to OB.Neon (also known as Neon Esports) in the semifinals.

However, TNC still proved to be a powerhouse in the Southeast Asian region after a clean lower bracket run, defeating Galaxy Racer, Reckoning Esports, and Boom Esports to reach the grand finals.

They handed OB.Neon its first loss of the tournament behind Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte’s carry Io in the first game of the finals.

OB.Neon, one of the breakout teams of the recently concluded Singapore Major, of course, tried to push back TNC.

Continuing his heroics from the Singapore Major, Neon’s Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer stole the Aegis of the Immortal from TNC, an item that allows their hero to resurrect after dying.

However, gaining 21,000 gold to win the first game, TNC’s Gabbi was too much to handle, alongside Armel “Armel” Tabios’ alacrity-powered Invoker. The good game was called after killing Neon’s Gyrocopter in the middle lane.

It was all Gabbi in the second game after his Queen of Pain secured 20 of TNC’s 37 kills for the whole team. He also achieved a rampage for himself, killing all Neon heroes in the topmost part of the map in the 25 minute mark.

TNC clinched the tournament-sealing good game in just less than 29 minutes after Neon failed to set a battle in their favor.

Neon again featured its carry player John Anthony "Natsumi-" Vargas after missing the first major of the Dota 2 Pro Circuit.

Despite TNC winning the title, it was Yopaj who won the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award of the Dota 2 tournament. After his exemplary performance in the Singapore Major, Yopaj remains to be a crowd favorite after gaining the MVP vote of the esports community.

Jakarta hosted the first APAC Predator League Finals, with Predator, the gaming division of Taiwanese computer giant Acer staged it in 2018.

The organizers canceled the physical attendance of the event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TNC also won the APAC Predator title in 2019, securing $75,000 in prize money.

The events were streamed online on Predator’s Facebook and Twitch pages, as Filipino Dota 2 fans relished the all-Filipino grand finals of the APAC Predator League.

APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final also featured the famous battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) as an event. Eagle 365, an Indonesian PUBG team, won the title.



TNC Predator roster:

Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte

Armel Paul "Armel" Tabios

Jun "Bok" Kanehara

Timothy "Tims" Randrup

Marvin "Boomy" Rushton

OB.Neon roster: