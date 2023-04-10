Football: Filipinas eye 2nd round of Olympic qualifiers

Quinley Quezada in action for the Philippines against Tajikistan in their AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying match at the Hisor Central Stadium in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on April 9, 2023. PFF/PWNFT Media.

The Philippine women's national football team will try to clinch its place in the second round of the 2024 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament when it plays Hong Kong on Tuesday at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.

The Filipinas are currently on top of Group E on goal differential, having won their first two games against Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Hong Kong also won their first two matches against the same squads, but have scored five goals to the Philippines' 12.

Only the top team in the group will advance to the second round of the qualifiers, where they will join already seeded teams in Australia, Japan, China, South Korea, and North Korea.

"Hong Kong is on six points just like us. It will be a tough game, a very close game," predicted Filipinas coach Alen Stajcic. "But if we play well, I'm confident we can get the job done."

Hong Kong is ranked 79th in the world while the Filipinas are 49th. The two teams last played against each other in the AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in September 2021, where the Filipinas snatched a 2-1 triumph thanks to a late goal from Chandler McDaniel.

They will enter Tuesday's match with confidence and momentum after comfortable victories in their first two matches, though Stajcic warns that they will be tested by Hong Kong.

"We'll have a look and see how fresh everyone is," the coach said.

Ten different players have scored for the Filipinas in the qualifiers, with the comebacking Chandler McDaniel accounting for three goals in two matches. The striker came in as a second half substitute in their games against Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Also finding the back of the net are Hali Long, Sarina Bolden and Eva Madarang against Pakistan, and Sofia Harrison, Tahnai Annis, Carleigh Frilles, Quinley Quezada, Meryll Serano, and Maya Alcantara against Tajikistan.

Kick off is at 7:00 p.m., Philippine time.