MANILA -- College of St. Benilde and Lyceum of the Philippines University open their best-of-3 series for the NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball crown on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

The Lady Blazers won their lone elimination round meeting against the Lady Pirates, though it was far from a straightforward triumph as the defending champions needed five sets to hack out a 22-25, 25-16, 16-25, 25-13, 15-9 win.

"Kailangan namin na gawin 'yung trabaho namin kasi nga, ginusto talaga namin 'yung fifth set na 'yun. Pinabayaan namin na mag-fifth set kami," said St. Benilde star Gayle Pascual.

"So iyon, execute pa rin. Sabi ni coach Jerry (Yee) back to basics everytime na nahihirapan kami. Huwag na naming isipin yung iba, like yung crowd. Isipin na lang namin yung sarili namin," she added.

St. Benilde won all nine games in the elimination round to advance to the Finals outright. They got it done even without Season 97 Most Valuable Player Mycah Go, who suffered a left knee injury in a tune-up game last January.

They have now won 27 straight matches since 2020 and are in search of a third title overall.

For Lyceum, it has already been a historic campaign as the Lady Blazers made the semifinals -- and the finals -- for the first time since joining the league in 2011.

Opening serve is at 2:00 p.m.

In the men's division, three-peat seeking Perpetual Help will take on San Beda in Game 1 of their own best-of-3 series at 12 noon.

The Altas hope to score a repeat of their 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-16 conquest of the Red Spikers last March 10.

Powered by Louie Ramirez, Perpetual is on a 31-match winning streak dating back from the 2018 Finals series against Arellano University.

San Beda, for its part, is making its first championship appearance since 2012. In that season, the Red Spikers were swept by Dexter Clamor-led Altas.