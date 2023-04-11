Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy. Courtesy: Geek Fam's Facebook Page

After a good start to the MPL Indonesia regular season and qualifying for the playoffs for the first time, Geek Fam seemed to have collapsed to the ghosts of their past.

“Medyo disappointing kasi feel ko sobrang nag-underperform kami,” Geek Fam's Filipino captain Allen Jedric “Baloyskie” Baloy said in an exclusive interview with reporters Easter Sunday.

“‘Yun nga masaya pero ang daming kulang,” he continued, adding that they could’ve went as far as entering the grand finals and qualifying for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asian Cup in Cambodia.

Geek Fam was supposed to be assured of an upper bracket slot and a twice-to-beat incentive entering the playoffs had it won its last regular season match against Alter Ego.

But Geek Fam eventually faltered in their playoff debut game against EVOS Legends, who went on to concede toeventual champions Onic Esports in the grand finals.

Baloyskie found consolation in yet another individual award, winning the league’s best roamer for the second season in a row.

Baloyskie bared he was heartbroken by the loss, and his tweet fueled speculations that he was leaving.

He clarified that he was just swayed by emotions, but admitted that he doubted that he could keep up with the growing competition in Indonesia, which he believes has been already adapting to the macro-centric meta in the Philippines.

“Actually noong time na tinweet ko medyo upset ako sa sarili ko. Sabi ko kung kaya ba makipagsabayan? Dumating sa point na nalungkot ako. Ang lupit na gumalaw ng mga kalaban kaso nga lang na-realize ko na hindi naman [para sa] micro [skills] 'yung binabayaran sa 'kin pero [sa macro.]”

“And if ever may mag-offer sa 'kin o if Geek Fam tingin ko hindi pa. Out of emotion lang ang tweet na 'yon.”

Geek Fam is already starting to re-plan for the next season, Baloyskie said.