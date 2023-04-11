6 teams to compete in inaugural women's Kampeon's Cup

MANILA -- Six teams will see action in the inaugural edition of the Kampeon's Cup, a seven-a-side football league that takes place on April 15-16 at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig.

Pampanga, Muntinlupa, and Bonifacio Global City are in Group A of the two-day tournament, with Cebu, Palawan, and Bantangas in Group B.

The group phase will be a single round-robin affair on Saturday, with the top two teams advancing to the crossover semifinals. The semis will take place on Sunday, to be followed by the battle for third place and the finals.

"This is definitely what we've really want to show, which is that football is alive in other parts of the country," said former Philippine Azkals skipper Anton del Rosario, the founder of 7s Football.

"We wanted to … provide opportunities to the players," he added. "We hope to be able to keep on growing."

From six teams in their inaugural edition, Del Rosario plans to expand to eight teams or even 12 for the next edition.

Team Batangas is coaches by Tyron Regalado with the roster filled out by Camille Pagara, Allea Niña Bacani, Janna Mae Carandang, Audrey Brenth Ramilo, Fatima Quimit, Swatchel Benette Espina, Erika Mae Miguel, Therese Isabel Trinidad, Kyla Louise Bauan, Gladys Ramiro, Jessa Wela Culanag, Trexi Mira, Iric Pohla Mayor, Francine Marie Sandoval, and Cristina Parallon.

Team BGC is coached by Shane Cosgrove while assisted by Patrick O’Neill. The players include Charisa Lemoran, Shelah Cadag, Kim Pariña, Irish Navaja, Joyce Semacio, Dagz Elauria, Dai Dolino, Maegan Alforque, Anaiah Sotto, Dea Ferrer, Agot Danton, Demely Rollon, Anna Mae Mermal, Gucci Bedia, and Arjhane Bolivar.

Team Cebu is coached by Alexandra Monica Cubon and Reymart Cubon. Their roster includes Denise Angela Lood, Jolina Colon, Danielle Sofia Nina Daria, Kyza Stephan Colina, Jade Anne Ray Surig, Jospher Halili, Pearl Gabrielle Rivera, Shandra Gayle Colina, Michelle Marie Seno, Peeve KC Layague, Mailyn Lozano, and Ayana Marie Gaitera.

Team Muntinlupa is coached by Mai Martinez and Ryan Fermi. The players include Mary Loise Defante, Angel Joy Ador, Aleth Daniella Mandap, Hazel Romina Arce, Jenny Rose Tolis, Arriane Joy Javier, Karlee Danielle Mangaoang, Maria Elena Leonardo, Maria Danielle Tangjangco, and Janet Andaya.

Team Palawan is coached by Antonio Austria with John Paul Gamboa assisting. The players include Icy Merayo, Kassandra Lei Viado, Marvi Jean Madeja, Melody Ambasa, Justine Prescilla Cepillo, Justine Pamela Cepillo, Angela Cristine Abiog, Rhyza Nicole Tabligan, Althea Adao, Angelie Tolosa, Jaei Desiree Juan, and Irish Angel Toyco.

Team Pampanga has yet to unveil its roster but is expected to feature local talents.

Prior to the Women’s Kampeon Cup, there will be the AIA Vitality Youth Kampeons One Day Festival – also at the McKinley Hill Stadium – featuring U5, U9, U15, U17, games on April 15, and U11 and U13 matches on April 16.