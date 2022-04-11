UAAP: Pumaren wants 40-minute effort from La Salle

De La Salle head coach Derrick Pumaren during their UAAP Season 84 first round game against Adamson. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- A more consistent effort is key for the De La Salle University Green Archers if they hope to improve upon their performance in the first round of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament.

This, according to head coach Derrick Pumaren who noted that the Green Archers' inconsistent effort has caused some nervous moments for them.

Just last Saturday, the Green Archers needed a clutch three-pointer from Evan Nelle and a game-saving block from Justine Baltazar to hack out a 61-58 triumph against Adamson University.

La Salle also had close wins against National University and the University of the East, and needed a late surge to pull away from Far Eastern University.

Pumaren said their lack of execution on the offensive end has been an issue for the Green Archers throughout the first round.

"I think that's been a problem since Game 1. The execution is not there," he admitted. "Medyo hindi kasing polished dapat na we're expecting. But we're trying to work on it."

La Salle is ranked eighth among UAAP teams in terms of offensive rating (87.6), lower even than UE (87.9). They make up for it with a stingy defense, as their 85.3 defensive rating is better than even that of Ateneo de Manila University (87.6).

While pleased with their performance on defense, Pumaren stressed that they have to put the same effort on the offensive end.

"We just have to be more consistent, and we just have to give that effort for 40 minutes, instead of just stretches," Pumaren explained. "We're just playing and we're just executing in stretches."

"And every time we don't execute, we make mistakes, and that's the time we have that stretch also na parang we can't score, we're having a hard time scoring. Parang nagiging stagnant ang offense namin," he added.

Though there is clearly room for improvement, Pumaren is still satisfied with their performance in the first round. At 5-2, they are within striking distance of league-leading Ateneo (7-0) and the University of the Philippines (6-1).

"We're still good," the coach said. "But the second round is gonna be tougher, so we just have to be ready for that. We have to have that conscious effort to play really as a team, offensive-wise, execution."

"Because we cannot make mistakes now, this is the second round. One mistake might cost you the game, and might cost you to get eliminated in the Final 4," he stressed.

The Green Archers will open their second round campaign against the Blue Eagles, who are coming in with a 33-game winning streak since 2018. La Salle has not beaten Ateneo since Game 2 of the Season 80 Finals on November 29, 2017, when a big second half from Ricci Rivero powered them to a 92-83 come-from-behind win.