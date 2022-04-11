NU head coach Jeff Napa gives instructions to the Bulldogs during their UAAP Season 84 first round game against the UE Red Warriors. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- The National University (NU) Bulldogs have emerged as the surprise package of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament, as they are in a position to challenge for a Final 4 spot at the end of the first round.

The Bulldogs won just two games in Season 82, but have already exceeded that win total after putting together a 4-3 record after the first round of the tournament. Their most impressive result was a 73-68 upset of Far Eastern University; they also pushed defending champion Ateneo de Manila University to the limit before falling short in a 74-64 loss.

NU bounced back from that defeat by taking back-to-back wins against University of Santo Tomas and University of the East.

"Good win for us," NU coach Jeff Napa said of their 77-61 rout of the Red Warriors last Saturday. "Siyempre, madadala namin 'to coming to second round."

Napa, who took over for the Bulldogs in October 2020, has mostly shrugged off questions regarding the improvement of his team from their 2019 campaign, when they missed the Final 4. Even after their big win against the Tamaraws, he had insisted that the focus should be on their upcoming assignments.

He again stressed that sentiment when asked to assess their first round campaign.

"Ako, for me, lagi ko naman ine-emphasize na, we don't look backward, we just move forward. 'Di na namin para intindihin pa 'yung nangyari nung past season," he said.

"Tapos na 'yun, so kami we look forward. We just keep improving day in day out, para at least sa mga batang 'to coming to real battle ready talaga sila," he added.

The real battle, for Napa, starts in the second round where teams are expected to adjust and ramp up the intensity. NU, on the strength of a defense that ranks third in the league, is currently in fourth place in the league standings but their coach knows that this position is precarious.

"We have to be ready coming to the second round dahil pabigat ng pabigat 'yung makakalaban namin," Napa stressed. "So, good confidence [booster ito], dahil kung sino makakatapat namin we have to be ready talaga."

The Bulldogs open their second round campaign against the University of the Philippines (6-1) on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena. The Fighting Maroons are bringing a six-game winning streak into the match-up.