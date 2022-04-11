San Juan holds off Muntinlupa in Filbasket

The San Juan Knights did enough to beat Muntinlupa and improve to 4-3. Photo courtesy of Filbasket

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Juan Knights survived a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Muntinlupa Angelis Resort EOG Sports, coming away with an 85-80 win on Sunday in the Filbasket 2022 Summer Championship.

The Knights built an 80-51 cushion in the third quarter, but EOG Sports -- fueled by a raucous home crowd at the Muntinlupa Sports Center -- barreled their way back in the game.

The home team put together a blistering 28-4 run in the fourth quarter, capped by an Allan Mangahas triple that put them within four points, 84-80, with still two-and-a-half minutes to play.

But their offense cooled down from there, even with San Juan leaving the door open via four missed free throws from Mark Sarangay. Muntinlupa fell to 3-3 in the competition.

San Juan, which has suffered fourth quarter collapses three times already in the tournament, managed to hold on this time and improved their record to 4-3.

Leading the way for the Knights was Judel Fuentes, who had 27 points. Jon Gabriel led Muntinlupa with 17 markers.

In another game, Family's Brand Sardines - Atami Sardines Zamboanga team leveled their mark at 3-3 with a 84-65 rout of the Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors.

Kuala Lumpur downed a listless Danao City MJAS Zenith team, 80-67, while the All Star Bacolod Ballers Bingo Plus carved out a 77-69 victory over AFP-FSD Makati Cavaliers.