PH women's team set for 3-week camp in Brazil

MANILA - The Philippine national women's volleyball team is headed to Brazil for a three-week camp, meant to prepare them for the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

The team leaves on Tuesday for Barueri, a municipality in the State of São Paulo.

Leading the way in the team is Creamline star Alyssa Valdez, who last Friday earned Finals MVP honors for leading the Cool Smashers to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference title.

She is joined by teammate Jema Galanza and Kyle Negrito, who will take the place of Choco Mucho's Deanna Wong in the SEA Games lineup.

Wong sustained an injury in the Flying Titans' campaign that ruled her out for the biennial tournament.

Also set to join the team are Iris Tolenada, Kath Arado, Dawn Macandili, Dell Palomata, Jaja Santiago, Aby Maraño, Ria Meneses, Ces Molina, Kat Tolentino, Mylene Paat, and Majoy Baron.

High school stars Jelai Gajero and Casiey Dongallo complete the line-up.

The team will be coached by Jorge Edson Souza de Brito and Odjie Mamon, along with Grace Antigua and Raffy Mosuela.

The SEA Games will be held on May 12-23 in Hanoi, Vietnam.