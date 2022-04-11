PBA 3x3: Limitless targets back-to-back leg titles

The Limitless Appmasters celebrate after winning Leg 5 of the PBA 3x3 Lakas Ng Tatlo Second Conference. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Limitless Appmasters gun for back-to-back leg titles to end their PBA 3x3 Lakas Ng Tatlo Second Conference campaign as the standalone tournament resumes Tuesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The national team quartet of Jorey Napoles, Reymar Caduyac, Marvin Hayes, and Brandon Rosser will try to become the first team to win consecutive leg titles in this conference -- a feat they also achieved in the first conference last December, when they swept the Leg 5 and 6 championships.

Limitless clinched the previous leg crown by beating rival TNT Tropang Giga, 22-19, two weeks ago also at the Big Dome.

In all, the Appmasters are seeking their third stage title this conference, having won Leg 3 also at the expense of TNT.

Limitless has made the finals of the last three conferences, losing in the fourth leg to the Meralco Bolts.

"We looked at it as a reminder that we’re not invincible," said coach Willie Wilson of his team's 17-14 setback to the Bolts in the final game.

"It was a reminder that you got to play every game like it’s your last. And if you don’t, that’s what can happen," he added.

TNT is bringing back Samboy De Leon to complement the trio of Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, and Chris Javier, while Platinum Karaoke tapped big man Yutien Andrada to take the spot of the injured Chris De Chavez and join JR Alabanza, Ryan Monteclaro, and Raphael Banal in the active roster.

Limitless leads Pool A together with Meralco, Sista, NorthPort, and Barangay Ginebra, TNT is bracketed with Pioneer Pro Tibay, San Miguel, and Terrafirma 3x3 in Pool B, while Pool C will have Platinum Karaoke, Purefoods, Master Sardines, and CAVITEX.

The Appmasters kicked off their Leg 6 campaign right away as they battle the Batang Pier at 8 a.m. in the first of another 16-game schedule on the first day of pool play.

Six more pool matches are set on Day 2 prior to the knockout stage that serves as preliminary to Game 4 of the PBA Governors Cup finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco.