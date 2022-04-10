MPL Season 9: After pre-playoff woes, Echo to ‘hard reset’

Echo Philippines during their 0-2 loss against Nexplay EVOS..

MANILA - After dominating the first half of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League, Echo PH fell off the top spot, and even ended the regular season losing four of their last five games.

The first-half dominance was enough for them to secure the first playoff spot. But with their recent woes, Echo PH admitted that they are still adjusting to the current patch.

With a three week break, Echo plans to do a “hard reset” and make needed changes in preparation for the playoffs.

“We’re fortunate na we have these three weeks before the playoffs. So we could do a “hard reset” naman para sa team natin,” head coach Michael “Arcadia” Bocado told reporters after their 0-2 loss against Nexplay EVOS.

Among major updates this patch included buffing tank heroes. Echo PH usually drafts assassin heroes such as the world championship Lancelot of Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, Helcurt, Ling, among others.

Echo will go on a team-building session after a brief break. Shot-caller Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera said this will be an opportunity for them to recalibrate their strategies.

“Magre-reset po at kailangan mag-adapt sa patch. And simula po kasi nung nag-adapt sa patch nahirapan po kami. And siguro sa team-building po mag-bonding and mag-open forum,” Yawi said.

Echo will end their regular season campaign at third place, with the power to choose the placement of the 5th and 6th seeded teams in the playoff picture.