Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers in a team huddle. Photo courtesy of the 36ers.

Filipino center Kai Sotto recorded a new career-high of 21 points, but his efforts couldn't keep the Adelaide 36ers from succumbing to the Brisbane Bullets, 93-85, on Monday evening at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Australia.

Sotto played just under 18 minutes and made seven of his eight field goals, along with six of eight attempts at the free throw line. He also had three rebounds in the game.

The 36ers fell behind by eight points with under two minutes to go, 85-77, but three-pointers from Sunday Dech and Mojave King allowed them to get within striking distance.

Two free throws by Sotto made it a two-point game, 87-85, with still 27 seconds to play.

But the 36ers gave up a clutch three-pointer to Brisbane's Jason Cadee, who hit the dagger with just nine seconds left for a 90-85 count. Another triple by Tanner Krebs as time expired iced the win for the Bullets.

Cadee, Tom Digbeu, and Lamar Patterson each scored 15 points for Brisbane, who pulled away in the third quarter after the teams entered the halftime break tied at 41.

Mitch Mccarron had 17 points, six assists, and four boards, while Daniel Johnson tallied a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds for the 36ers.

This was the fourth straight loss for Adelaide in the 2021-22 season of Australia's National Basketball League.

They return to action on Thursday against the Perth Wildcats at RAC Arena.