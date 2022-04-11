Juan Gomez de Liaño will play for Platinum Karaoke in the ABL 3x3 International Champions Cup. File photo. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Former University of the Philippines (UP) star Juan Gomez de Liaño will banner the Platinum Karaoke squad that will represent the country in the ABL 3x3 International Champions Cup.

The event is set for April 16 and 17 in Bali, Indonesia, with national teams that will compete in the Southeast Asian Games expected to participate.

Aside from Gomez de Liaño, Platinum will also feature Chris de Chavez, the No. 19th player in the country. Reinforcing the squad are Spain's Carlos Martinez and veteran Marcus Hammonds II.

"We're really happy to represent Platinum. Nagsimula kami sa PBA, and now this is our first international competition. We're really happy to represent the country, and of course, to represent Platinum," said Anton Altamirano, who will coach the squad.

Aside from Platinum, the Philippines will also be represented by Zamboanga Valientes in the inaugural 3x3 competition by the ASEAN Basketball League.

They will see action against two national teams from Indonesia, as well as from Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia. Club teams Singapore Slingers, Saigon Heat, Louvre Surabaya, and India's YKBK will also compete.

The event is set to be a qualifier to a FIBA 3x3 Challenger event that will be determined at a later date.

"Chemistry-wise, we continue to build up a little bit more. It's fun playing with these guys, great group of guys, great players, great teammates," said Gomez de Liaño. "They just really wanna win. If we just stick to our philosophy and our rules, we're really gonna perform well."

Platinum Karaoke is among the guest teams competing in the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo tournament. They are coming off a third-place finish in the fifth leg of the second conference.

According to Altamirano, they have been given clearance and support by the pro league to compete in the ABL 3x3 International Champions Cup.