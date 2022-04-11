The Filipinas once again dominated Fiji in a FIFA international friendly. Photo courtesy of Skip Tan.



The Philippine women's national football team continued its build-up to the 31st Southeast Asian Games with an 8-0 demolition of Fiji in an international friendly on Monday afternoon at the Wanderers Football Park in Australia.

Katrina Guillou grabbed a hat-trick, and Carleigh Frilles celebrated her 20th birthday with a brace as the Filipinas made it two wins in two matches against Fiji, a team ranked 67th in the world by FIFA.

The result was also an improvement from their game last Thursday where the Filipinas surrendered two second half goals in a 7-2 triumph against the same team.

Great to have the @PilipinasWNFT's back at Wanderers Football Park today for their match against Fiji! #WSW pic.twitter.com/qeFDxzQH67 — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) April 11, 2022

Sofia Harrison opened the scoring for the Filipinas in the 10th minute, making a run down the left flank to beat Fiji keeper Seruwala Naimasi Vasuitoga.

Quinley Quezada, who had a brace in last Thursday's game, continued her fine goal-scoring form as she scored in the 25th minute to double the Philippines lead. In the 31st, Guillou scored off the rebound after Jessie Miclat's free kick was initially saved by the Fiji 'keeper.

Guillou made it 4-0 just five minutes later, finishing off a superb team goal that saw Quezada win the ball in the middle of the pitch and loft it to Malea Cesar, who then sent a perfectly-placed cross for Guillou to finish off.

Frilles, subbed in the second half for Quezada, found the back of the net just four minutes after the restart, and Guillou completed her hat-trick in the 55th minute after pouncing on another spilled ball by the Fiji 'keeper.

Isabella Flanigan made it 7-0 in the 60th, dispossessing a Fiji player and going all the way for the goal. Frilles completed the scoring in extra time, curling a ball past Vasuitoga for her brace.

The Filipinas, now ranked 54th in the world, will continue to train in Sydney, Australia until early May before flying to Hanoi, Vietnam for the 31st SEA Games.