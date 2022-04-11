Neil Etheridge with Cardiff City in April 2019. The Birmingham City goalkeeper sustained a head injury in a match Sunday that forced him to exit on a stretcher. AFP/file

MANILA—Birmingham City goal-keeper Neil Etheridge on Monday (Manila time) said he did not suffer a fracture after colliding with an opponent during a Sky Bet Championship football match against Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

Etheridge sustained a head injury after colliding with Djed Spence, an incident that forced him to be stretchered off to hospital. He later confirmed he had serious swelling and a concussion.

In an Instagram post, the Filipino-British star thanked fans and supporters for their get-well messages, saying he will fight to "come back soon."

"Thank you to all the medical staff that were on hand at the stadium and when I got to hospital at Queens Medical Centre. Thank you once again for all your support," Etheridge said.

Last month, Etheridge was called up to the Philippine Azkals for a pair of friendlies against Singapore and Malaysia at the National Stadium in Singapore.

He also played for the Azkals in November 2019 during the second round of the FIFA World Cup/AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

RELATED VIDEO