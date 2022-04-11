Gilas Pilipinas will play two games in the July window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. File photo. FIBA.basketball



MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas will head to New Zealand in July to play their remaining FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier games.

After Manila welcomed Group A teams last February, it's now New Zealand's turn to host the "bubble," with the Tall Blacks, Gilas Pilipinas, and India playing in the June 30 to July 4 window.

The Group A games for the third window will be played at the Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, FIBA announced on Monday.

The Philippines will take on India on July 1, and New Zealand on July 3.

The fourth team in Group A, South Korea, has been disqualified after failing to compete in the February window over a COVID-19 outbreak within their squad.

New Zealand has a 3-0 record in the group, beating India twice and the Philippines in February. India has a 0-3 record, having dropped all of their games in the previous window.

The Philippines, already qualified to the FIBA World Cup 2023 as hosts, has a 1-1 win-loss record. They routed India, 88-64, but absorbed an 88-63 defeat to New Zealand.

Regardless of the results of the games in July, all three teams will progress to the second round of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.