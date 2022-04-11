MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The traditional sea of green and blue will turn pink on Tuesday, as fans of both De La Salle University and Ateneo de Manila University have been encouraged to show support for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo.

The leaders of both universities -- Ateneo's Fr. Bobby Yap, SJ and La Salle's Bro. Bernie Oca, FSC -- on Monday announced via social media that they are calling on "Ateneans and La Sallians for Leni" to set aside their usual school colors.

"On Tuesday, we wear pink," the universities announced.

Fr Bobby Yap SJ and Bro Bernie Oca FSC encourage all Ateneans and La Sallians for Leni to wear pink for the Ateneo-La Salle game on Tuesday, April 12. pic.twitter.com/H1qvHJz8oy — Ateneo de Manila University (@ateneodemanilau) April 11, 2022

The Blue Eagles will be looking to extend their winning streak to eight games, having swept the first round of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament. The Green Archers, meanwhile, will try to build on the first round where they went 5-2.

La Salle has not beaten Ateneo since November 29, 2017, back when Benoit Mbala and Ricci Rivero were still suiting up for the Green Archers.

This will be the first Ateneo-La Salle game that will be played in front of fans this season. The rivalry game was held behind closed doors in the first round, but the UAAP opened its doors to live audiences on April 5.

This is not the first time that UAAP fans have been encouraged to set aside their school colors to support a greater cause.

In October 2016, members of the Ateneo and La Salle communities were encouraged to "wear either black garments or black clothing accessories to express our solidarity with victims of human rights violations and with all others struggling to uphold human rights in the country."

The Blue Eagles wore black warm-up shirts ahead of their showdown against the Green Archers in Season 79. Some fans also wore black shirts.

In December 2018, supporters of Ateneo and the University of the Philippines were urged to wear black in protest of the culture of impunity and violence in the country, ahead of Game 1 of the UAAP Season 81 finals.

And in August 2009, Ateneo and La Salle fans wore yellow to mourn the passing of former President Cory Aquino.